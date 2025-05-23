Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

DR Congo strips ex-leader of immunity over treason charges

Authorities have accused him of treason and war crimes, saying there was a “substantial body of documents, testimony and material facts” linking Kabila to the M23 armed group

Published

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s senate has stripped former President Joseph Kabila of his immunity, paving the way for his prosecution over his alleged backing of rebels in the east.

Authorities have accused him of treason and war crimes, saying there was a “substantial body of documents, testimony and material facts” linking Kabila to the M23 armed group, which has taken control of several towns in the mineral-rich east.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kabila, 53, has not commented on the accusations but has in the past denied any connection with the insurgents.

Nearly 90 senators on Thursday voted in favour of his treason prosecution, while five opposed it.

“The senate authorises the prosecution and lifting of Joseph Kabila’s immunity,” declared senate Speaker Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde after Thursday’s vote.

The former president, who led the country between 2001 and 2019, did not appear before the senate to defend himself.

After stepping down, he was given the title of “senator for life”, which gives him legal immunity.

In order to pursue the charges against him, DR Congo’s military prosecutor had asked the senate to lift this privilege.

Kabila has been living outside the country, in South Africa, for the past two years. But at the beginning of last month he said he would be returning to help find a solution to the conflict in the east.

A few weeks later, there were reports that the former president had come back and was in Goma, one of the cities captured by the M23.

But these were denied by his political party, the People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD).

Last month, the authorities banned the PPRD because of its “ambiguous attitude” to the occupation of Congolese territory by the M23.

Ordering the seizure of Kabila’s assets, Justice Minister Mutamba said the former president should return to the country and “face justice… and present his defence”.

Analysts say any trial of Kabila could further destabilise the country, which has been battling the M23 rebellion since 2012.

Kabila’s party termed his prosecution “pure theatre” aimed at distracting Congolese people from the main challenges facing the country, AFP news agency reported.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Rwanda dismisses Kinshasa’s ‘misplaced’ accusations of destabilization in Goma

Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo accused the Congolese government of destabilizing its own country by supporting armed groups and breaching peace agreements.

7 days ago

Africa

DR Congo and M23 rebels reach ceasefire deal in Qatar talks

It is the latest truce deal since the rebels stepped up an offensive in eastern DR Congo where authorities say 7,000 people have been...

April 24, 2025

Africa

SADC denies M23’s claims of joint operations with DRC

The regional bloc emphasized that SAMIDRC is currently withdrawing from the DRC in line with a directive from the SADC Summit of Heads of...

April 14, 2025

Africa

Tanzania’s opposition leader charged with treason

Tanzania’s opposition leader Tundu Lissu has been charged with treason a day after he was arrested following a rally he held in the south...

April 11, 2025

Africa

Three Americans jailed over failed DR Congo coup returned home

The three were originally sentenced to death by a military court before their sentences were commuted to life in prison last week.

April 9, 2025

Africa

Death sentence for three Americans over DR Congo coup attempt overturned

The three were accused of leading an attack on both the presidential palace and the home of an ally of President Félix Tshisekedi last...

April 2, 2025

Africa

SADC Defence Chiefs, agree on a de-escalation with M23 to allow withdrawal

During the engagement, the parties agreed to facilitate the immediate withdrawal of SAMIDRC troops along with their weapons and equipment while leaving behind all...

March 29, 2025

Africa

Burundi president claims Rwanda planning to attack the country

Rwanda has already hit back, calling the president's comments "surprising" and insisting that the two neighbours are co-operating on security plans for their shared...

March 26, 2025