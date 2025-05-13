Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP secures extradition orders for Afghan national wanted in the US

The DPP, through Principal Prosecution Counsel Victor Owiti, persuaded the court that the offences for which the fugitive is sought are indeed extraditable, as they also amount to offences under Kenyan law.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – The Director of Public Prosecutions has secured extradition orders against an Afghan national wanted in the United states of America to face charges of narcotics importation.

Senior Principal Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi on Tuesday endorsed a warrant of arrest issued by a United States District Court and issued extradition orders based thereon against Abdul Zahir Qadeer, also known as Haji Abdul Zahir.

Owiti urged the court to issue an order for the extradition and surrender of the fugitive to the United States of America to face the charges for which the US sought his extradition.

He further informed the court that Abdul Zahir Qadeer would be afforded an opportunity to defend himself before the U.S. court.

Abdul Zahir Qadeer will be extradited to the United States to face charges of narcotics importation Conspiracy, Possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and Conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York had issued an international warrant of arrest against him.

Interpol had also issued a Red Notice against the respondent, dated 14th April 2025. The U.S. District Court warrant of arrest and the Red Notice were in force, when he was arrested at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

