Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The parents of the late baby Pendo follow court proceedings/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Baby Pendo case: DPP Refutes Claims of Dropping Charges Against 8 Police Officers, Says They Will Be State Witnesses

Four police officers were on Monday formally charged before the High Court in Milimani with multiple counts of crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, and torture, under the International Crimes Act.

Published

NAIROBI, May 6, 2025 —The Director of Public Prosecutions has denied claims that it dropped charges against eight police officers linked to the 2017 murder of Baby Samantha Pendo, following widespread public criticism from civil society groups.

In a statement, the DPP clarified that the eight officers will be required to record statements as prosecution witnesses, not suspects.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The DPP urges media outlets to always fact-check before publishing content,” the statement read.

Four police officers were on Monday formally charged before the High Court in Milimani with multiple counts of crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, and torture, under the International Crimes Act.

The officers charged are Inspector John Chengo Masha and Inspector Linah Kosgey, both of whom face charges related to Baby Pendo’s murder, rape, and torture, along with alternative charges of failing to prevent or report the crimes. Robi Wankio and James Rono have been charged with rape, torture, and failing to act against widespread sexual violence targeting civilian women.

The four officers pleaded not guilty before Justice Margaret Waringa Muigai to one count of murder, 11 counts of rape, and 38 counts of torture. The case is scheduled for mention on May 12, 2025.

The ODPP noted that the charges had been reviewed to strengthen the prosecution’s case following the disappearance of Mohamed Baa, one of the officers initially linked to the case, who remains at large.

As a result, the DPP directed that eight other officers previously implicated in the incident will now serve as prosecution witnesses.

The ODPP also urged media outlets to verify facts before publishing, reiterating its commitment to upholding the Constitution, the rule of law, public interest, and justice.

This clarification follows a joint statement from Amnesty International Kenya and 29 other human rights organisations, which condemned what they described as a decision to drop charges against the eight officers.

The coalition, which includes the Utu Wetu Trust, International Justice Mission, and the Police Reforms Working Group-Kenya, accused the ODPP of excluding senior commanders from accountability. They also expressed concern about the public disclosure of victims’ and witnesses’ identities in the charge sheet, warning that this could lead to reprisals.

“We urge all parties to adhere to the court’s order to mitigate harm to victims in accordance with the Victims Protection Act,” the statement said. The groups also called for redaction of victims’ and witnesses’ names in future proceedings and reporting.

The coalition condemned delays in the case, which has taken over two years to reach the plea-taking stage, attributing the delays to frequent adjournments by both the prosecution and the defence.

They urged the judiciary to expedite the trial and ensure that victims and witnesses are protected from intimidation and threats, similar to those experienced during the International Criminal Court proceedings following the 2007–08 post-election violence.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Receives Final Report on IEBC Chairperson and Member Recruitment

Of the 111 individuals shortlisted for Member positions, 107 were interviewed, following the withdrawal of four candidates for personal reasons.

11 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, China Reaffirm Commitment to Infrastructure and Transport Cooperation

China has played a pivotal role in Kenya’s infrastructure development over the years, financing and constructing major projects such as roads, railways, and bridges.

17 minutes ago

Top stories

Cardinal Njue to Miss Papal Conclave Due to Health Reasons

Archbishop Philip Anyolo clarified that although Cardinal Njue is eligible and was officially invited through the Apostolic Nunciature in Kenya, he will not travel...

21 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Explosives Intercepted on Passenger Bus Along Kanyonyoo–Embu Highway

The bus was escorted to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where the driver, Lawrance Kioko Mutuku, and the conductor, Said Rashid Amour, were detained for questioning.

26 minutes ago

Kenya

(WATCH) President Ruto receives IEBC nominees report from selection panel

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – President William Ruto has received the report on the recruitment of nominees for the positions of Chairperson and Members...

32 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New Police Unit Fully Operational as Charles Mutuma Named Commandant

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6—NAIROBI — The newly-formed National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU) is now fully operational following the appointment of Charles Mutuma as...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Ruto dismisses new opposition outfit, says ‘Ruto Must Go’ drive is not a serious election agenda

19 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Family of Kenyan police officer missing in Haiti demands ‘unconditional information’ from govt

The family of Benedict Kabiru Kuria, a Kenyan police officer who is reported to have gone missing 37 days ago while on an assignment...

20 hours ago