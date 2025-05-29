Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP Opposes Bond for University Student Accused of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya,May 29— The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has opposed the release on bond of Erick Mutinda Philip, a university student charged with the murder of 20-year-old Sylvia Kemunto Ayaye, a first-year student at Multimedia University of Kenya.

Appearing before the High Court, prosecuting counsel Peris Maina urged the court to take judicial notice of the alarming surge in femicide cases across the country—an issue that has sparked national outrage, protests, and calls for justice. Citing public safety concerns, Maina argued that releasing the accused on bond would jeopardise community safety and disturb public order and security.

“Releasing the accused could endanger the community and disturb public peace,” the ODPP said in a statement on Thursday.

The prosecution further informed the court that Erick poses a flight risk, having allegedly fled the university after committing the offence. He is also accused of contacting a key prosecution witness and expressing plans to flee to Tanzania.

In addition, the ODPP noted that nine of the 19 prosecution witnesses are students at the accused’s university—including classmates and his roommate—raising fears that he may interfere with witnesses if released on bond.

Erick is accused of murdering Sylvia on March 30, 2025, at Multimedia University in Karen, Nairobi. The two were reportedly in a romantic relationship that ended in February.

According to the ODPP, Erick visited Sylvia in her hostel room under the pretext of discussing their breakup. During the visit, he allegedly strangled her, placed her body in a green suitcase, and transported it to his own hostel room. Her body was later discovered inside a water reservoir on the rooftop of the building.

A post-mortem report confirmed Sylvia died from asphyxia caused by ligature strangulation, with additional head injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

The prosecution plans to call 19 witnesses during the trial, which Lady Justice Diana Mochache has scheduled for four hearing dates: June 23–24 and July 21–22, 2025. The ODPP has committed to presenting all its witnesses during this period.

Meanwhile, the court has directed the accused, through his defence counsel, to file a response to the ODPP’s objection to bond within seven days. A ruling on the bond application will follow.

