DP Kindiki: We Will Not Be Distracted by Political Brokers

GATUNDU North, Kiambu, May 5 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed early political campaigns, saying the Kenya Kwanza administration is focused on delivering its development agenda and will not be swayed by political brokers pushing for premature electioneering.

Speaking during an Economic Empowerment meeting at Igegania in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, on Sunday, Prof. Kindiki said the government is determined to remain focused on service delivery to improve the lives of millions of Kenyans.

“It is wrong to drag Kenyans into unnecessary and premature political debates when there is still so much work to be done. We are not interested in 2027 politics right now,” said the Deputy President. “We will be judged on what we have done—on whether we completed development projects, created jobs, and reduced the cost of living.”

Kindiki emphasized that staying focused on development is not a sign of political weakness, but a show of responsibility.

“When the right time comes, we will face our opponents head-on. But for now, we are concentrating on fulfilling our promises to the people,” he added.

He highlighted the achievements of the Kenya Kwanza administration, noting that in just two and a half years, the government has made significant progress.

“I am extremely focused on my work. I cannot be distracted. Our task is to support the President in transforming the country—improving agriculture, creating jobs for the youth, and ensuring every Kenyan enjoys a better life,” he said.

Prof. Kindiki said the government is prioritizing better returns for farmers, expanding job opportunities, completing stalled roads, and building more markets across the country.

He noted that coffee earnings have jumped from Ksh 40 per kilo to over Ksh 100, with some factories paying as much as Ksh 140. Tea and dairy farmers have also seen improved earnings due to reforms initiated over the past two years.

“We are not competing with other politicians. Our competition is with our own manifesto and the promises we made to Kenyans. And it is possible to deliver,” said the DP.

He revealed that over 400 modern markets are being built across the country for small-scale traders and mama mboga, 29 of which are in Kiambu. Gatundu North alone has three of these markets, expected to be completed within two months.

“These markets will have cold storage facilities, lactation rooms, play areas for children, and ICT hubs with free internet for youth engaging in digital jobs,” he said.

The Deputy President assured that the Mau Mau roads and other infrastructure projects that stalled due to funding delays are being revived and will be completed before the 2027 elections.

“We must finish what we started because we made a promise,” he said.

He added that the government’s Affordable Housing Program has already created over 250,000 jobs across the country, including in Kiambu.

As part of the economic revival plan, Kindiki reiterated the administration’s commitment to youth and women empowerment, saying this would ensure they grow their businesses and earn better incomes.

“We are here to support boda boda riders, mama mboga, and small traders. Through empowerment, they can grow their income and live better lives,” he stated.