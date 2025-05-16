Connect with us

DP Kindiki to open three day exhibition ahead of Madaraka Day fete in Homa Bay

Published

HOMA BAY, Kenya May 16 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki will open the three-day Madaraka Day festivities starting May 30 in Homa Bay County, ahead of the national celebration on June 1.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo says the events, themed around the blue economy and conservation of Lake Victoria, will feature local community participation.

“On day one, we will have DP Kindiki to open the celebration activities, while on day two, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be our guest,” he said.

The PS says President William Ruto will then crown the event on day three at the Raila Odinga Stadium.

“There will be a lot of participation, particularly from the local communities around the lake basin,” he said.

Omollo says preparations are in top gear and on time for completion.

He says the stadium capacity has increased and the ongoing work is encouraging ahead of the celebrations.

He says the roads under the roads department will be complete by next week.

“We have other auxiliary works and the roads are progressing well, however, we have other roads which will be completed even after the celebrations,” he said.

Omollo says at Kabunde Airport, works that are necessary for Madaraka Day are near complete, however, the works on the apron construction will continue.

He says the major works within the town including water and electricity supply are some of the major benefits locals will receive as a result of the county hosting the national celebrations.

The PS urged locals to take advantage of the national event to maximise on the opportunities.

