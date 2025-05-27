Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Construction Begins on KSh100B Isiolo-Mandera Highway After Decades of Promises

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the construction of the 750km Isiolo- Mandera Highway at a cost of Sh100 billion is currently underway.

In a statement, Kinidki pointed out that this is expected to boost Northern Kenya economy and improve security.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He indicated that the road connecting Isiolo- Kula Mawe- Modogashe- Samatar- Wajir- Tarbaj-Kotulo- Kobo- Elwak- Garre- Rhamu – Mandera towns has been split into 11 sections and awarded to 7 different contractors to ensure timely completion within two years.

“This transport artery will turn around the economy of the Kenya of the North, it will also deal a massive blow to insecurity,” he stated.

“Pleased to do an impromptu spot check on progress of the ongoing construction works of the 77 kilometer Kula Mawe -Isiolo section, being built at a cost of 8.3 billion shillings. Certainly, a flagship project for Kenya’s transformation is underway.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya and Kakamega Governor Barasa meet over level 6 hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Hon Soipan Tuya and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa discussed the completion of the new Kakamega Level...

22 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kajiado West MP Sunkuyia arrested for KCSE certificate forgery

The MP was picked up from his Nairobi home and taken to Integrity Centre pending arraignment.

56 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Baringo youth graduate from four-week digital skills training

Other counties that have benefitted from DigiTruck programs this year are Migori and Homa Bay Counties, bringing the total youth trained in 2025 to...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Witness reveals he was paid Sh9,000 to ferry alleged abductors of Willis Ayieko

the witness recounted how he was recruited by the first accused, Victor Ouma Okoth, alias Sisco, alias Govins, to assist in the operation that...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP secures 28-year jail term for duo in gang defilement case

21-year old Gift Kalu Mwango and Emmanuel Kazungu Mganga, 19, were found guilty of gang defiling a 16-year-old girl on February 9 at Mwambetsungu...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya reaffirms commitment to ‘one-Somalia’ but promises ties with Somaliland

Nairobi however maintaned it will seek to advance patnerships with Jubaland and Somaliland.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Trader recounts how he was defrauded Sh2mn in fake gold deal

He told the court that the suspects presented three black bags which upon opening was found to contain salt and not Gold.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 UoN students charged with defrauding Rwandese of Sh15mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Two University of Nairobi students have been charged with defrauding a Rwandese of Sh15 million. Jesus Godoua and Judith...

19 hours ago