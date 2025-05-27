Construction Begins on KSh100B Isiolo-Mandera Highway After Decades of Promises

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the construction of the 750km Isiolo- Mandera Highway at a cost of Sh100 billion is currently underway.

In a statement, Kinidki pointed out that this is expected to boost Northern Kenya economy and improve security.

He indicated that the road connecting Isiolo- Kula Mawe- Modogashe- Samatar- Wajir- Tarbaj-Kotulo- Kobo- Elwak- Garre- Rhamu – Mandera towns has been split into 11 sections and awarded to 7 different contractors to ensure timely completion within two years.

“This transport artery will turn around the economy of the Kenya of the North, it will also deal a massive blow to insecurity,” he stated.

“Pleased to do an impromptu spot check on progress of the ongoing construction works of the 77 kilometer Kula Mawe -Isiolo section, being built at a cost of 8.3 billion shillings. Certainly, a flagship project for Kenya’s transformation is underway.”