DP Kindiki: Our Country’s Peace and Unity is not Negotiable

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, May 22 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said the government will not allow the country to descend into election-related violence, assuring Kenyans that what happened in 2007 will never recur.

The DP said the nation’s unity and stability will be protected at all costs saying there will be no space for one Kenyan to harm the other for their political choices again.

“We will not allow one Kenyan to turn on another Kenyan because of political choices. It will never happen again.

We will protect the unity and stability of our country at all costs. The unity of our country is the first and most important duty,” DP stated.

He spoke on Thursday during Empowerment Forum for Small-Scale Traders at Etago, South Mugirango, Kisii County, where he reiterated that holding a different opinion and choice is never a source of enmity as it is guaranteed in the Constitution.

“Divergence in political persuasions and beliefs should not undermine the unity of this country. We are one country, one people, and Kenya is our home,

I strongly believe in the unity of all communities, every Kenyan young and old, because every one of them can make a contribution to the nation’s wellbeing,” he added.

While calling on Kenyans to desist from premature politics, the Deputy President said the government is rolling out key development programs across the country geared at bettering the lives of Kenyans.

“It is unacceptable to engage in premature politics instead of serving the people. It is time to serve the people, find solutions to their challenges, and coexist in peace and unity because we are one country, one nation, and Kenya is our only home,” he urged.

In Kisii, the government is constructing 21 modern markets to provide decent places for mama mboga and other small-scale traders to do their businesses.

It has also revived road projects that had stalled due to financial constraints.

The empowerment programs spearheaded by the Deputy President are meant to boost small and medium enterprises in a bid to guarantee expansion and growth and attract more returns.

“We are engaging the small-scale traders right now in order to boost their businesses as opposed to waiting for the electioneering period to offer them freebies in exchange for their support. As a government, we are not going to be party to such trickery. We are walking with them, supporting them now because the growth of their businesses contributes to the nation’s economic expansion,” he explained.

This is on top of the new empowerment program, National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA), initiated by the government and targets boosting SMEs with capital to enhance their hustles.

NYOTA initiative will see at least 70 small and medium businesses in every ward across the country benefit from Sh50, 000 in grants.

“This government has embraced everyone, those who supported us or not because we want everyone to be part of the development agenda. We have no time for sideshows and petty engagements. We are focused on development and empowerment,” DP said.

The DP told the residents the Ruto administration has stabilized the economy and it has begun to bear fruits including an increase in prices for commodities within the agricultural value chains such as milk, tea, coffee and sugar among others.