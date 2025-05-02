DP Kindiki: I Won’t Mix Politics with delivery work

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed his commitment to focusing on development and steering clear of politics while in office, emphasizing that government service should not be used to incite or divide the public.

Speaking during an inspection of the Sh1.1 billion Gwa Kiongo–Gituamba–Kabazi Road project in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, Kindiki said that the Kenya Kwanza administration is focused on delivering key infrastructure such as roads, markets, and last-mile electricity connectivity.

“The work of government is not to incite; it is to take care of the needs of the people. The time for politics will come. It is not that we don’t know politics; we know that there is time for everything. This is the time to build roads, markets, and electricity,” Kindiki said.

He cautioned politicians against premature political campaigns, stressing that the government’s priority must remain on service delivery.

“We have more work that we must do, and because things have stabilized a bit and we have money for new projects and completion of stalled ones,” he added.

The Deputy President reiterated his support for President William Ruto, stating that his role is to help the Head of State deliver on promises made to Kenyans.

“My work is to assist the President to deliver roads, markets, better prices for farm produce, and development projects to every part of the country. That is my work,” he said.

He assured residents of Nyandarua that no road project will be left incomplete, promising a renewed push to revive stalled infrastructure across the county.

This includes projects in Ndaragwa, Kipipiri, Ol Jorok, and Kinangop, all aimed at opening up the region for economic growth.

“Apart from roads, we also have markets under construction in Nyandarua County, including Ol Kalou and many more in every constituency nationally. Once the roads are complete, farmers will easily deliver fresh produce like cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and milk to the market on time; that is why we want them completed without further delays,” he said.