Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

DP Kindiki: I Won’t Mix Politics with delivery work

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed his commitment to focusing on development and steering clear of politics while in office, emphasizing that government service should not be used to incite or divide the public.

Speaking during an inspection of the Sh1.1 billion Gwa Kiongo–Gituamba–Kabazi Road project in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, Kindiki said that the Kenya Kwanza administration is focused on delivering key infrastructure such as roads, markets, and last-mile electricity connectivity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The work of government is not to incite; it is to take care of the needs of the people. The time for politics will come. It is not that we don’t know politics; we know that there is time for everything. This is the time to build roads, markets, and electricity,” Kindiki said.

He cautioned politicians against premature political campaigns, stressing that the government’s priority must remain on service delivery.

“We have more work that we must do, and because things have stabilized a bit and we have money for new projects and completion of stalled ones,” he added.

The Deputy President reiterated his support for President William Ruto, stating that his role is to help the Head of State deliver on promises made to Kenyans.

“My work is to assist the President to deliver roads, markets, better prices for farm produce, and development projects to every part of the country. That is my work,” he said.

He assured residents of Nyandarua that no road project will be left incomplete, promising a renewed push to revive stalled infrastructure across the county.

This includes projects in Ndaragwa, Kipipiri, Ol Jorok, and Kinangop, all aimed at opening up the region for economic growth.

“Apart from roads, we also have markets under construction in Nyandarua County, including Ol Kalou and many more in every constituency nationally. Once the roads are complete, farmers will easily deliver fresh produce like cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and milk to the market on time; that is why we want them completed without further delays,” he said.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury Tax Plan Targets Farm Produce, Drugs, and Green Tech

Tax refunds to businesses dealing in zero-rated supplies have strained the Treasury’s resources, and the proposed measures aim to curb this.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury’s VAT Proposal Puts Affordable Housing Ambitions at Risk

The proposed changes aim to eliminate VAT exemptions on materials used exclusively in affordable housing projects.

4 hours ago

Kenya

KNLS Seeks Sh112mn for Urgent Rehabilitation of Deteriorating Libraries,

KNLS Chief Executive Officer Charles Nzivo painted a bleak picture of the current state of the Maktaba Kuu (KNLS Headquarters), Buruburu branch, and Nakuru...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Parliament Moves to Consolidate Education Funds to Enable Free Basic Education

The motion was introduced in the National Assembly by Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, who underscored the inefficiencies and fragmentation plaguing the current education funding...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya leads tree planting exercise in Isiolo

A total of 5,000 trees were planted at the event organized by the KDF Environmental Soldier Programme as part of accelerated tree growing efforts...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi kicks off tour of the Gusii region, signaling bid for 2027 presidency

During the tour, Matiangi is expected to meet the people and respective Governors of Kisii and Nyamira, among other engagements.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA, police, KRA crack down on illicit ehanol trade

BUNGOMA, Kenya, May 2 – A breakthrough in the fight against illicit substances was achieved on Friday when a lorry transporting what is suspected...

6 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Government partners with City Hall to improve Nairobi roads and sanitation

"We cannot remain in a filthy city, a city of hawkers, a city of riders, a city of matatus, and when somebody arrives at...

1 day ago