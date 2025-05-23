Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Denmark to raise retirement age to highest in Europe

Denmark has tied the official retirement age to life expectancy and has revised it every five years. It is currently 67 but will rise to 68 in 2030 and to 69 in 2035.

Published

Denmark is set to have the highest retirement age in Europe after its parliament adopted a law raising it to 70 by 2040.

Since 2006, Denmark has tied the official retirement age to life expectancy and has revised it every five years. It is currently 67 but will rise to 68 in 2030 and to 69 in 2035.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The retirement age at 70 will apply to all people born after 31 December 1970.

The new law passed on Thursday with 81 votes for and 21 votes against.

However, last year Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the sliding scale principle would eventually be renegotiated.

“We no longer believe that the retirement age should be increased automatically,” she said, adding that in her party’s eyes “you can’t just keep saying that people have to work a year longer”.

Tommas Jensen, a 47-year-old roofer, told Danish media that the change was “unreasonable”.

“We’re working and working and working, but we can’t keep going,” he said.

He added that the situation may be different for those with desk jobs but that blue-collar workers with physically demanding professions would find the changes difficult.

“I’ve paid my taxes all my life. There should also be time to be with children and grandchildren,” Mr Jensen told outlet DK.

Protests backed by trade unions against the retirement age increase took place in Copenhagen over the last few weeks.

Ahead of Thursday’s vote, Jesper Ettrup Rasmussen, the chairman of a Danish trade union confederation, said the proposal to increase the retirement age was “completely unfair”.

“Denmark has a healthy economy and yet the EU’s highest retirement age,” he said.

“A higher retirement age means that [people will] lose the right to a dignified senior life.”

Retirement ages around Europe vary. Many governments have raised the retirement age in recent years to reflect longer life expectancy and to tackle budget deficits.

In Sweden, the earliest age individuals can start to claim pension benefits is 63.

The standard pension age in Italy is 67, although as in the case of Denmark, this is also subject to adjustments based on life expectancy estimates and may increase in 2026.

In the UK, people born between 6 October, 1954 and 5 April, 1960 start receiving their pension at the age of 66. But for people born after this date, the state pension age will increase gradually.

And in France, a law was passed in 2023 that raised the retirement age from 62 to 64. The highly unpopular change sparked protests and riots and had to be pushed through parliament by President Emmanuel Macron without a vote.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

UNFPA, Denmark in Kenya launch “Flow With Pride” campaign aimed at tackling stigma and shame surrounding menstruation

The ‘Flow With Pride’ campaign will work to end period shaming and the associated harmful stereotypes and barriers that serve to deepen gender inequality,...

November 25, 2024

World

China raises retirement age for first time since 1950s

Sep 13 – China will “gradually raise” its retirement age for the first time since the 1950s, as the country confronts an ageing population...

September 13, 2024

August Elections

14 envoys urge leaders to work together after Tuesday poll to preserve democracy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Fourteen Foreign envoys have urged political leaders to work together after next week’s election despite the outcome to ensure...

August 5, 2022

World

Danes say ‘yes’ to joining EU common defence policy

Copenhagen (AFP), Jun 1 – An overwhelming majority of Danes, almost 67 percent, voted Wednesday in favour of joining the EU’s common defence policy...

June 2, 2022

World

Researchers decode pigs’ well-being through oinks and grunts

Copenhagen, Apr 15 – European researchers have developed a way of decoding the feelings of pigs through their grunts, oinks and squeals in a...

April 15, 2022

World

Denmark unmasks to ‘live normally’ again with Omicron

Copenhagen (AFP), Feb 1 – Denmark waved goodbye to facemasks and health passes Tuesday as it became the first European Union country to lift...

February 1, 2022

World

Danish parliament expels former migration minister

Copenhagen (AFP), Dec 21 – Denmark’s parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was convicted last week of violating...

December 21, 2021

Capital Health

Kenya receives 1.5mn additional AstraZeneca vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – Kenya on Wednesday received an additional 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to support an ongoing accelerated COVID-19...

December 1, 2021