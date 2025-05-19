Connect with us

Defiant Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu appears in court

Tension was high in the country’s biggest city, Dar es Salaam, in the morning, with security officers heavily deployed at the trial magistrate’s court and elsewhere.

Published

Tanzania’s main opposition leader Tundu Lissu has appeared in court for the first time since his arrest on treason charges last month, telling his supporters not to fear.

He raised his fist in a gesture of defiance and told his supporters: “You will be fine. You should not fear.”

But that did not deter his supporters, many of whom gathered outside the court.

The court had previously attempted to conduct hearings virtually, but he and his legal team opposed this, citing the need for transparency and due process.

The Chadema party leader was arrested on 9 April following his rallying call for “no reforms, no election” – telling supporters that the general elections due in October should not go ahead unless there are electoral reforms.

He has since been charged with treason and publishing false information online, which allegedly incited rebellion and accused police of electoral misconduct.

He denies the charges.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

