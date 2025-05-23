Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI welcomes conviction of 2 suspects in 2019 Dusit D2 terror attack

The two were found guilty of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act and facilitation of a terrorist act contrary to Section 9A of the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has welcomed the conviction of two suspects in the 2019 Dusit D2 terror attack in Nairobi.

Mohamed Abdi Ali and Hussein Abdille Mohamed were found culpable in connection with the 2019 Dusit D2 terror attack in Nairobi, which claimed 21 lives and left dozens injured and traumatised.

During the hearing of the case, the court found that one of the suspects facilitated the attack by transferring Sh836,900 through mobile money to an accomplice who was also a member of the Al Shabaab militia.

In the case heard and determined by Lady Justice Diana Kavedza of Kahawa Law Courts, the duo was found guilty after the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the two individuals committed the offence.

The date for sentence hearing has been set for June 19, 2025.

The convictions outcome is a key milestone in efforts to combat terrorism and dismantle terror networks across the country.

