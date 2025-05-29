Connect with us

Juja MP George Koimburi in a coffee plantation where he was found after an alleged staged abduction in May 2025.

Top stories

DCI Arrests Murang’a MCA Grace Nduta Over Staged Abduction of Juja MP Koimburi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 29– Detectives have arrested Murang’a Kanyenyaini MCA Grace Nduta, popularly known as “City,” in connection with the staged abduction of Juja MP George Koimburi, in what police have described as a politically motivated plot.

She was arrested a day after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they had recovered a private vehicle allegedly used in the abduction, a Subaru Forester, on Tuesday in Juja Township.

The car is registered to an individual described as a close political ally of the MP and a former UDA agent in the 2022 elections.

According to police, the suspect’s vehicle allegedly blocked the MP’s car moments before the purported abduction. Investigators are also pursuing a motorcycle believed to have transported the MP from a house in the area to the coffee plantation in Kiambu County, where he was later found.

“This is a major breakthrough in the investigation,” said Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga. “The Subaru was identified as the vehicle used to obstruct Koimburi’s car before his alleged abduction.”

Koimburi was reportedly taken on Sunday outside a church in Mugutha, Kiambu County, and found the next morning dumped in a coffee plantation. However, police now say the incident was staged.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja dismissed the abduction claims, terming the ordeal “political theatrics.” He said officers who responded to the alleged scene found no signs of a struggle or abduction.

“The video circulating online does not match the terrain and road conditions of the supposed location,” Kanja stated, adding that the caretaker of the farm where the MP was found, identified as Moses Kariuki, denied witnessing any incident.

Koimburi was taken to Karen Hospital in Nairobi, where he remains admitted. Though he has received several visitors, police say he has declined to record a statement or assist in the investigation.

IG Kanja also raised questions about how Koimburi’s allies knew his exact location and noted that he was driven to the hospital in his own car, further casting doubt on the abduction narrative.

Detectives are continuing their probe into the motive behind the staged incident, with more arrests expected.

