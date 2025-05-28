DCI Arrests Koimburi Ally Who Owns Subaru Used in Alleged Abduction

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Cyrus Kieru Muhia, a close ally of Juja MP George Koimburi, over alleged involvement in the MP’s alleged abduction.

Muhia, who is said to own the silver Subaru Forester captured in CCTV footage during the incident, is being held for questioning at DCI headquarters in Nairobi.

Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the businessman was arrested on Tuesday night.

“He is the owner of a Subaru Forester which allegedly blocked Hon. Koimburi, leading to his purported abduction,” he said.

Koimburi was allegedly kidnapped outside a church in Mugutha, Kiambu County, on Sunday, and was later found dumped in a nearby coffee plantation on Monday while unconscious.

He was later taken to hospital where he is being treated of soft tissue injuries, with his family and political allies saying his abductors administered a chemical that interfered with his vocal cords.

However, when investigators attempted to visit the MP in hospital to assess his condition and interview medical staff, they were turned away by his family.

“The team wanted to check on his recovery and interrogate the doctors, but they were denied access,” a senior officer said.

Koimburi’s alleged abduction came just days after police obtained consent from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to charge him in connection with a land fraud case. Authorities now suspect the abduction may have been staged.

“On Friday, May 23, the MP, having been fully aware of police intentions to arrest him, evaded capture by fleeing on a motorcycle with his private security and switching off his phone,” said police spokesperson Muchiri.

“Only his driver was arrested and later released after recording a statement. The Hon. MP resurfaced on Monday amid claims of abduction,” he said.

Muchiri denied any police involvement and said a special team from DCI headquarters is examining the incident and the viral video to establish what happened.

“We urge anyone with credible information to report to the nearest police station or contact us through our toll-free numbers: 999, 911, 112, or #FichuakwaDCI (0800 722 203),” he said.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who visited Koimburi in hospital, claimed the MP had been tortured and was recovering from soft-tissue injuries.

“He was found in a coffee plantation, badly beaten. Doctors confirmed that Koimburi was tortured by professionals,” said Gachagua.

He added that the MP had lost his voice after allegedly being forced to inhale a chemical substance.

“Doctors say the chemical affected his vocal cords,” Gachagua told reporters.

Police say investigations are ongoing and all leads — including possible staging — are being explored.