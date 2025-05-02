CS Tuya leads tree planting exercise in Isiolo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Defence Cabinet Secretary Hon Soipan Tuya this week led Ministry staff, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers and the host community in a rapid tree growing exercise at Darajani Springs in Isiolo County.

A total of 5,000 trees were planted at the event organized by the KDF Environmental Soldier Programme as part of accelerated tree growing efforts by MOD to attain its Government assigned target of growing 500 million trees by 2032.

Through the 10-year National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Strategy, the Kenya Kwanza administration seeks to raise Kenya’s tree cover to 30% by growing 15 billion trees both as a climate action and livelihoods initiative.

So far, MOD through its agencies led by KDF has planted over 70 million trees across the country, and dedicated every fourth Wednesday of the month to tree growing activities.

Speaking at the event, also attended by Isiolo County leadership led by Governor Abdi Guyo, County MP Mumina Bonaya and area MP Joseph Shamal Lomwa, the Cabinet Secretary reiterated MOD’s commitment to the ecosystem restoration initiative, noting that the Ministry was making progress towards attaining its target.

“Under the National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Campaign, led by His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, the Ministry of Defence has been assigned the noble task of growing 500 million trees, contributing 3% to the national target. Through the Environmental Soldier Programme, we are making steady and meaningful progress. To date, we have planted over 70 million trees, both within our military cantonments and in key ecological zones across the country,” Hon Tuya said.

She said Isiolo was of great significance to MOD as the host of several critical military installations and assured of the Ministry’s continued collaboration with the county in environmental conservation.

“Isiolo is also of strategic national importance, hosting critical military infrastructure, including the Armoured Brigade Headquarters, multiple training institutions such as the School of Infantry, the School of Armour, the School of Artillery, and the School of Military Engineers, as well as vast military training areas.

“The stability and resilience of this ecosystem are vital to both our national security and our environmental sustainability,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

At the same time, Hon Tuya urged the local community and Isiolo County leadership to ensure the full restoration of Darajani Springs by partnering with KDF and its partners in the initiative that include Kenya Forest Service (KFS), NEMA, Diamond Trust Bank and Greens of Africa.

In his address, Governor Guyo assured of his government’s continued support for KDF activities in Isiolo County including ecological restoration and environmental conservation efforts.

He thanked MOD for choosing to restore Darajani Springs saying the wetland located along Isiolo River in Burat Ward of Isiolo North Constituency was a critical water tower for the semi-arid county.

Due to ravages of climate change over the years, Darajani Springs is the only surviving of the eight such wetlands along Isiolo River, making it a critical source of water for area residents.

Present were senior military and Government officials among them Commander Armoured Brigade Brig Joel Aremi and Commandant School of Infantry Brig Pascal Kitiro.