Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya and Kakamega Governor Barasa meet over level 6 hospital

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Hon Soipan Tuya and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa discussed the completion of the new Kakamega Level 6 Hospital.

President William Ruto tasked the Ministry of Defence (MOD), working with the State Department for TVETs and the County Government of Kakamega, to fast track the completion of the referral hospital.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

When complete, Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital will significantly transform the delivery of critical health services in Western Kenya in line with the Government’s UHC agenda of the BETA Plan.

The ultra-modern Kakamega Level 6 Hospital is one of several priority Government projects that MOD is overseeing in line with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s multi-agency approach in infrastructure development.

The meeting was convened by Defence Principal Secretary Dr Patrick Mariru.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kajiado West MP Sunkuyia arrested for KCSE certificate forgery

The MP was picked up from his Nairobi home and taken to Integrity Centre pending arraignment.

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Baringo youth graduate from four-week digital skills training

Other counties that have benefitted from DigiTruck programs this year are Migori and Homa Bay Counties, bringing the total youth trained in 2025 to...

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Witness reveals he was paid Sh9,000 to ferry alleged abductors of Willis Ayieko

the witness recounted how he was recruited by the first accused, Victor Ouma Okoth, alias Sisco, alias Govins, to assist in the operation that...

47 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP secures 28-year jail term for duo in gang defilement case

21-year old Gift Kalu Mwango and Emmanuel Kazungu Mganga, 19, were found guilty of gang defiling a 16-year-old girl on February 9 at Mwambetsungu...

53 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya reaffirms commitment to ‘one-Somalia’ but promises ties with Somaliland

Nairobi however maintaned it will seek to advance patnerships with Jubaland and Somaliland.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Trader recounts how he was defrauded Sh2mn in fake gold deal

He told the court that the suspects presented three black bags which upon opening was found to contain salt and not Gold.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 UoN students charged with defrauding Rwandese of Sh15mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Two University of Nairobi students have been charged with defrauding a Rwandese of Sh15 million. Jesus Godoua and Judith...

19 hours ago

World

Venezuela’s ruling party claims election win as opposition boycotts poll

According to the CNE, the ruling coalition also won 82.68% of the votes cast for the National Assembly, Venezuela's legislative body.

19 hours ago