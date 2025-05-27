CS Tuya and Kakamega Governor Barasa meet over level 6 hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Hon Soipan Tuya and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa discussed the completion of the new Kakamega Level 6 Hospital.

President William Ruto tasked the Ministry of Defence (MOD), working with the State Department for TVETs and the County Government of Kakamega, to fast track the completion of the referral hospital.

When complete, Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital will significantly transform the delivery of critical health services in Western Kenya in line with the Government’s UHC agenda of the BETA Plan.

The ultra-modern Kakamega Level 6 Hospital is one of several priority Government projects that MOD is overseeing in line with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s multi-agency approach in infrastructure development.

The meeting was convened by Defence Principal Secretary Dr Patrick Mariru.