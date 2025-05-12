Connect with us

CS Duale, UNAIDS hold talks on strengthening Kenya’s HIV response

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Monday held a high-level meeting with a delegation from UNAIDS, led by Country Director Medhin Tsehaiu, to discuss strengthening Kenya’s HIV/AIDS response.

During the meeting, the UNAIDS team provided updates on the “H6 Partnership,” a joint initiative involving six UN agencies—UNFPA, UNICEF, UN Women, WHO, UNAIDS, and the World Bank Group.

The partnership supports countries with technical expertise and works to enhance health and social systems.

The Ministry of health disclosed that CS Duale commended UNAIDS for its continued support in Kenya’s HIV response.

 Additionally, CS Duale appealed for sustained collaboration in implementing the country’s HIV Sustainability and Transition Plan.

He highlighted key priorities including building a resilient HIV response beyond 2030, eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, and accelerating progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“Reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to ending HIV in children, the CS emphasized the need for alignment with the Social Health Authority and digital health services, as critical components of UHC rollout, while reiterating the Ministry’s commitment to integrity and accountability,” MOH said.

UNAIDS plays a key role in coordinating the efforts of 11 UN agencies, offering strategic guidance to national HIV programmes and supporting partnerships aligned with national development goals and the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

CS Duale was accompanied by Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth and Head of the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NASCOP), Dr. Andrew Mulwa.

