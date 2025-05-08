Connect with us

Court to Rule on KeRRA official’s bond application on May 9

She was arrested alongside three other suspects on May 2, 2025, following the conclusion of investigations into irregular tender awards involving companies closely associated with her immediate family.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Kajiado Chief Magistrate Roselyne Oganyo is expected to deliver a ruling on Friday regarding the bond application of an assistant accountant at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

Wanjiru Chege is one of three suspects facing multiple charges, including conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, and conspiracy to commit an economic crime, among others.The accused have all pleaded not guilty.

“Wanjiru is alleged to have used her position at KeRRA to influence the awarding of public contracts to companies owned by her spouse and brother,” read a statement by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), “

One of the key firms under scrutiny is Reswan Enterprises Limited, whose bank accounts were allegedly operated by Wanjiru herself, despite the company being registered under her brother, James Chege Njoroge, and businessman James Ngigi Kamau.

EACC investigations further revealed that Rokays Enterprise Limited, Raswan Holdings Limited, and Kaydtech Enterprises Limited — all owned by Wanjiru’s spouse, Robert Macharia Kimotho — were awarded multiple tenders during her tenure at various KeRRA regional offices.

The case file was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who reviewed and concurred with the EACC’s recommendation to charge the suspects under various provisions of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA).

Further investigations showed that Wanjiru’s net salary increased from Ksh. 49,580 in January 2016 to Ksh. 116,640 by May 2022.

She is reportedly in possession of assets disproportionate to her known lawful income.

The anti-graft Commission says it is also pursuing a separate civil suit seeking the forfeiture of Ksh. 38.6 million, suspected to be proceeds of corrupt conduct, in an ongoing unexplained wealth investigation.

By Phineas Munene

