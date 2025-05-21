Court stops Senator Orwoba’s expulsion from UDA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi has issued a conservatory order suspending the explusion of Senator Gloria Orwoba from the United Democratic Alliance

This comes barely hours after Senate Speaker Amason Kingi officially declared her seat vacant by invoking Article 98, which pertains to members elected to represent special interests.

However, Justice Mugambi, slammed the breaks on Orwoba’s subsequent replacement pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

Justice Mugambi ordered the matter to be mentioned on June 3, 2025, during which the court would give further directions.

The ruling party had written to the Speaker requesting her removal, paving the way for the IEBC to fill the seat.

Kingi formalized the declaration in Gazette Notice No. 6461, dated May 21, 2025, stating that Orwoba’s seat, held under Article 98(1)(b) of the Constitution, became vacant with immediate effect, in line with provisions outlined in Article 101(2) of the Constitution.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that pursuant to Article 101(2) of the Constitution of Kenya, a seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98(1)(b) of the Constitution, held by Senator Gloria Orwoba, has become vacant with effect from the 21st May, 2025,” the Gazette notice circulated on Wednesday read.

Speaker Kingi’s notification follows a decision by the UDA National Executive Committee (NEC), which ratified her expulsion on May 19, citing gross misconduct and public defiance of party principles.

In a statement issued by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar, the party accused Orwoba of aligning herself with opposition forces, most notably former Interior Cabinet Secretary and 2027 presidential hopeful Fred Matiangi.

“Pursuant to Article 29 of the UDA Party Constitution… the Party’s Disciplinary Committee has resolved that Sen. Gloria Orwoba be expelled from the membership of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party with immediate effect,” Omar announced.

The party subsequently wrote to the Senate Speaker, the Registrar of Political Parties, and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), triggering the process to revoke her Senate nomination and replace her.

UDA nominated Consolata Wabwire Wakwabubi from Kimilili Constituency, Bungoma County, to fill the vacancy, based on the party list submitted ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

UDA, in its statement, emphasized the importance of internal discipline within political parties.

“Hon. Gloria Orwoba cannot continue to play for two political teams simultaneously,” the statement read. “Fidelity and loyalty to party ideals are fundamental.”

While Orwoba has yet to publicly respond to the expulsion or the vacancy notice, the move marks a dramatic end to her tenure in the Senate, where she had gained prominence for her advocacy on menstrual health.

The Speaker’s declaration now clears the way for the IEBC to process Wakwabubi’s nomination, as UDA seeks to consolidate its hold within Parliament ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle.