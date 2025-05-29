Connect with us

Justice Lawrence Mugambi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court halts gazettement of Ruto’s IEBC nominees as House moves to approve them

Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued the orders on Thursday following a petition filed by activists Boniface Mwangi and Kelvin Roy, who raised constitutional concerns over the selection process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 — The process of reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has hit a legal hurdle after the High Court halted the gazettement of newly nominated commissioners, even as Parliament moves to fast-track their approval.

Represented by lawyers Paul Muite and Douglas Otieno, the petitioners questioned the legality and transparency of the procedures followed by the IEBC Selection Panel.

Justice Mugambi said he was satisfied that the issues raised were of significant constitutional importance and must be addressed before the commissioners can be formally appointed.

He further directed that the matter be referred to Chief Justice Martha Koome for empanelment of a bench to hear and determine the petition.

This comes just weeks after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula instructed the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee to begin approval hearings for the IEBC nominees without delay.

Wetangula emphasized the urgency of reconstituting the commission and directed the committee to table its report immediately upon the House’s resumption on May 27.

The Speaker’s directive on May 11 followed a message from President William Ruto, who nominated Erastus Ethekon Edung as IEBC Chairperson, along with six others for commissioner roles, based on recommendations by the Selection Panel.

President Ruto nominated Ann Njeri Nderitu (Nyandarua), Moses Alutalala Mukhwana (Kakamega), Mary Karen Sorobit (Uasin Gishu), Hassan Noor Hassan (Mandera), Francis Odhiambo Aduol (Kisumu), and Fahima Arafat Abdallah (Lamu) to serve as commissioners.

