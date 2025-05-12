Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court grants police 30-day detention of Isaac Kuria, alias ‘Kush,’ suspected gunman in MP Were’s murder

Kuria was arrested in Isebania, a border town near Tanzania, just as he was reportedly trying to flee the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – The court has granted police 30 days to detain Isaac Kuria, alias ‘Kush,’ suspected gunman in Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were’s murder.

This is to allow them complete the probe on the killing which has ellicited alot of public outcry.

Kuria was arrested in Isebania, a border town near Tanzania, just as he was reportedly trying to flee the country.

He is believed to have executed a well-planned hit on the late MP, trailing him through Nairobi’s central business district before ambushing him in traffic and fatally shooting him.

Following the murder, Kuria is said to have made a swift getaway, first escaping to Mihang’o, where he allegedly disposed of the murder weapon, a pistol which was later recovered by authorities.

He then continued his flight through Narok on a motorbike before boarding public transport to Isebania.

It is believed he had been in communication with a relative in Tanzania, coordinating a potential cross-border escape.

