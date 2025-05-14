Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Construction of Ngong-Suswa Road 90pc complete: PS Omollo

According to the PS, the project is 90 percent complete and is expected to be fully operational soon, with notable progress in sections such as Ngong Kibiku.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo says the ongoing construction of the Ngong-Suswa Road, a 70-kilometre transport corridor cutting across Kajiado North and Kajiado West Sub-Counties, is a key investment under the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

According to the PS, the project is 90 percent complete and is expected to be fully operational soon, with notable progress in sections such as Ngong Kibiku.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This infrastructure project is designed to improve regional connectivity, facilitate trade and open up economic opportunities by easing movement between Nairobi and counties in the Rift Valley and Nyanza regions, ending the long-standing transport challenges,” he stated.

He pointed out that the road is expected to decongest the busy Nairobi-Mai Mahiu highway by providing an alternative route for travellers heading to Narok, Bomet, Kisii, Kericho and other parts of Nyanza.

Beyond easing mobility, the road is spurring economic activity along its corridor.

It has attracted real estate development, with rising land values and new investments in commercial establishments such as petrol stations, markets and service centres.

Local economies are also benefitting, particularly in livestock trade and agribusiness, as improved road access connects farmers and traders to larger markets.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Several families left homeless after heavy rains in Kisumu, Homa Bay

In Kisumu, families in Kisumu East and Nyando have been affected, as they flee their homes for higher grounds.

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki: Farmers Income Has Gone Up in all Sectors

The DP said Agriculture remains the nation’s economic mainstay contributing significantly to the income of millions of Kenyans relying on it and is at...

13 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale defends Amoth over claims of undermining Ministry officials

CS Duale affirmed Amoth’s legal mandate as the government’s chief technical adviser on health, stressing that his role is both central and constitutionally protected.

18 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Transfer of UHC payroll to counties is not negotiable, Duale tells protesting UHC staff

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police arrest man who rode boda boda used in MP Were’s murder

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Amos Barasa was found with the motorcycle in Kibera.

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s Khadija Mohammed Juma among 10 finalists for global nursing award  

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – Kenya’s Khadija Mohamed Juma and Naomi Ohene Oti of Ghana have been named among the top 10 finalists for...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

El Chapo & Deputy Jesus – why Kenya’s president has so many nicknames

A history of the president's aliases offer a window into how the perception of him has changed.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

8 suspects arrested in Kisii as NACADA seizes 134 drug-laced brooms

During the operation, the authoroty also seized two 90kg sacks of dried cannabis sativa.

2 hours ago