Confidence in election integrity hits 20pc low in TIFA poll

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 — Only 20 per cent of Kenyans are confident that the 2027 elections will be free and fair, according to the latest national survey by TIFA.

The pollster, who interviewed 1,530 respondents across nine regions between May 11 and May 15, reported a margin of error of +/-2.5 per cent.

The poll also noted that confidence in electoral integrity is highly polarized, with trust being highest, at 38 per cent, among pro-government respondents and only 13 per cent among those opposing the Broad-Based Government (BBG) alliance of President William Ruto an opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Half of the respondents interviewed said they had no confidence at all in the credibility of the 2027 General Election.

The poll reported opposition for BBG at 54 per cent.

Only 22 per cent of respondents expressed support for the BBG, while 25 per cent remained neutral.

TIFA reported strongest opposition in Mt. Kenya and Lower Eastern regions, with support highest in Central Rift and Nyanza.

TIFA singled out widespread dissatisfaction with the economy is a key driver of the opposition, with 75 per cent of respondents reporting worsening personal finances since the 2022.

The pollster also assessed sentiments on the trajectory of the country with only 14 per cent of respondents saying the country was headed in the direction down from 49 per cent in September 2023.

A dominant 75 per cent told the pollster they believe Kenya is on the wrong track, largely due to the rising cost of living, cited by 45% per cent of respondents as the main reason for their pessimism.

Other concerns include unemployment, corruption, and poor governance.