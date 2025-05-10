Commonwealth Africa anti-graft chiefs pledge cross-border cooperation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Heads of anti-corruption agencies from Commonwealth countries in Africa have committed to working collaboratively to eliminate jurisdictional and procedural barriers that hinder the fight against cross-border corruption.

The resolution was made during the 15th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, held from May 5 to 9 in Cape Town, South Africa.

In a joint declaration, the anti-graft leaders also pledged to strengthen cooperation in investigating and prosecuting corruption cases that span multiple jurisdictions within the region.

At the same time, they promised to develop strategies for investigators and prosecutors to effectively trace and recover proceeds of corruption, among other measures, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said in a statement on Friday.

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud was among the heads and representatives of anti-corruption agencies from Commonwealth Africa who attended the forum.

In his remarks at the conference, Mohamud said the Commission is currently implementing its third Strategic Plan (2023–2028), which outlines key interventions aimed at reinforcing the fight against corruption.

“He emphasized the Commission’s focus on monitoring capital-intensive projects, tackling bribery at service delivery points, and the recovery and forfeiture of unexplained assets,” the EACC noted.

The Commonwealth Regional Conference is an annual event designed to enhance inter-agency collaboration, promote knowledge-sharing on anti-corruption strategies, and strengthen partnerships between governments, civil society, and the private sector.