Clinical officers decry violence and intimidation during Tuesday’s protests at City Hall

NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers has condemned what it termed as acts of violence, intimidation, and destruction of property allegedly carried out by individuals linked to the Nairobi Governor’s Office during Tuesday’s peaceful demonstration outside City Hall.

KUCO General Secretary George Gibore says several clinical officers were assaulted and their property, including a public address system vehicle, was vandalized.

He claimed the incidences of violence occurred in full view of officers from the Police and Nairobi City County Enforcement.”

We are calling on the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to launch immediate investigations, arrest the perpetrators, and bring them to justice,” Gibore said in a statement.

The peaceful protests were meant to shed light on issues such as the failure to promote and redesignate clinical officers, and the county’s failure to implement the approved Career Guideline for Clinical Officers as agreed in the 2024 return-to-work formula.

KUCO emphasized the need for a lawful and constructive resolution to restore industrial harmony and enable clinical officers to resume their duties—services that are vital to the residents of Nairobi.”

The Union urges Governor Sakaja to take personal responsibility for the events and to urgently initiate a dialogue aimed at resolving the stalemate,” Gibore stated.

By Kipkorir Felix