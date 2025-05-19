City Hall launches targeted campaign to recover outstanding rates in Roysambu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The Nairobi County Government has launched a targeted campaign to recover outstanding rates in Roysambu Ward.

A delegation of officers led by the County Attorney Christine Ireri and Subcounty Administrator Jane Munyiri spearheaded the issuance of demand notes to property rate defaulters across the area.

“This operation marks the official rollout of a broader countywide initiative aimed at boosting revenue collection and ensuring compliance with property rate obligations. We will move from door to door, engaging ratepayers, issuing notices, and sensitizing residents on the importance of timely payments. Nairobi County has intensified its clampdown on property owners who have failed to pay land rates, drawing legal backing from the recently enacted National Rating Act, No. 15 of 2024,” stated the County Atorney, Christine Ireri.

Roysambu was prioritized due to the high number of defaulters and the urgent need to improve service delivery by enhancing the county’s revenue base.

“This is not just about enforcement, it is about accountability and sustainability,” said Ms Ireri. “Every rate paid directly supports essential services, from waste management to road maintenance.”

The exercise is expected to continue in other wards across Nairobi in the coming weeks, with county officials emphasizing that legal action may follow for continued non-compliance.