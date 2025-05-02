Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Children fall ill in India ‘after dead snake found in school meal’

The cook reportedly still served the lunch despite removing the dead animal from it, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

Published

India’s human rights body is investigating reports that more than 100 children fell ill from eating a school lunch after a dead snake was found in the food.

The cook reportedly still served the lunch despite removing the dead animal from it, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The commission said about 500 children are believed to have been served the meal in the city of Mokama in Bihar state, eastern India.

After children started falling sick, locals blocked a road in protest, the NHRC said.

“The commission has observed that the contents, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the students,” it said.

The statement demanded a “detailed report” within two weeks from senior state officials which will include “the health status of the children”.

The free school meals, know as the Mid-Day Meal, were first introduced for children from poor backgrounds in the southern city of Chennai (Madras) in 1925.

One of the biggest such schemes in the world, it was introduced to combat hunger and boost school attendance. However, there have been complaints of poor food hygiene.

In 2013, tainted food was blamed for the deaths of 23 schoolchildren in Bihar state.

Police said “very toxic” levels of a pesticide had been detected by scientific tests.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India Expands Military Diplomacy to Strengthen Indo-Pacific Security Role

The Indian Army's bilateral exercise Yudh Abhyas with the United States at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan saw one of the largest...

6 days ago

World

More than 20 killed after gunmen open fire on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir

The attack took place in Pahalgam, a picturesque town in the Himalayas often described as the "Switzerland of India".

April 23, 2025

World

India Accelerates Green Transition as Energy Demand Surges

According to the International Energy Agency, India’s clean energy investments have surged over the past three years, driven by ambitious targets. The launch of...

March 13, 2025

World

India, Mauritius To Sign Several MoUs During PM Modi’s Visit

New Delhi, March 13: Several memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged, including on trade and promoting SMEs, during the two-visit of Prime Minister Narendra...

March 13, 2025

World

Modi Evokes Rumi and Sufism at Jahan-e-Khusro Festival

Modi also cited Rumi’s wisdom on resolving conflicts at their inception: “Raise your arguments, not your voice. A flower blossoms in rain, not in...

March 5, 2025

World

Modi Meets Former Australian PM Abbott, Hails His Friendship with India

Abbott, who served as Australia’s Prime Minister from September 18, 2013, to September 15, 2015, was a member of the country’s House of Representatives...

March 2, 2025

World

Jaishankar, Wang Yi Discuss India-China Ties on G20 Sidelines in Johannesburg

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, recalled last year’s meeting between Chinese...

February 23, 2025

World

Jaishankar Backs South Africa’s G20 Agenda in Meeting with President Ramaphosa

Johannesburg, South Africa Feb 23 – External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday on the sidelines of...

February 23, 2025