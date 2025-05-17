Cheruiyot accuses Sifuna of hypocrisy in Ruto-Raila Broadbased Pact

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has accused Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna of insincerity over his selective condemnation of the broad-based government formed by President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a public meeting in Migori, Cheruiyot argued that Sifuna’s criticism is disingenuous, especially given that ODM itself benefits from the arrangement.

“I want Sifuna to be sincere. I have gone through the Broad-Based Agreement, and nowhere does it state that someone’s role is just to criticize while remaining silent when his side is reaping the benefits of the arrangement,” the Kericho Senator said.

Sifuna, however, maintained that no such formal structure exists, insisting that all government positions remain under the exclusive control of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The ODM SG dared his UDA colleagues to prevail on President Ruto to abandon his 2027 re-election bid and instead support Raila Odinga’s sixth attempt at the presidency.

“If my colleagues truly believe in broadbased then President Ruto should step down and back Baba’s presidential bid,” Sifuna said.

The Nairobi Senator along with Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, has criticized ODM leaders who support President Ruto, accusing them of being tone-deaf and failing to hold the President accountable for the needs of Kenyans.