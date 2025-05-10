Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Cheluget family confirms govt offer to buy contested Narok land

The family noted that their late patriarch, Isaiah Cheluget, had long sought a peaceful and lasting resolution to the land issue before his death in 2017.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 — The family of the late former Provincial Commissioner Isaiah Kiplang’at Cheluget has confirmed that it is in active discussions with the government over the sale of a disputed 5,800-acre parcel of land in Narok County.

The family confirmed the talks on Saturday, days after President William Ruto revealed plans to acquire the land—L.R. No. ILMOTIOK/CIS-MARA/54—for the resettlement of squatters currently occupying it.

Led by former Principal Secretary Nancy Kirui, the family expressed gratitude to President Ruto and the Narok Governor for their intervention, confirming that negotiations with the government are ongoing.

“Just as His Excellency the President stated, we are in engagement with the government on this matter, and we have already made an offer to sell the land to the government to settle the squatters,” Kirui said.

The family also noted that their late patriarch, Isaiah Cheluget, had long sought a peaceful and lasting resolution to the land issue before his death in 2017.

“Interestingly, and worthy of note, our father had on several occasions reached out to the government looking for a peaceful and amicable solution. Sadly, he passed on before its actualization.”

They further reiterated that all matters related to Cheluget’s estate had been conclusively settled through a succession process.

“We wish to bring to your attention that all matters concerning succession and the estate of our late father were conclusively settled at the High Court in Kericho, and a confirmation of grant issued on the 12th of June, 2018.”

‘Stranger’

The family dismissed claims by individuals purporting to speak on their behalf.

In a veiled reference to Moses Kipkirui Cheluget—one of Isaiah Cheluget’s sons who has publicly disputed the President’s pronouncement—the family dimissed him as “a stranger”.

“I didn’t want to address that because he’s a stranger. The grant specifically states who the administrator is, and he doesn’t appear anywhere. So I would rather not recognize him in the sense that he actually is a stranger.”

Moses Kipkirui Cheluget had earlier vowed to sue President Ruto, accusing him of misrepresenting facts about the land’s ownership and succession status.

According to Moses, the President erred by claiming to have engaged his late father in negotiations, years after his death.

“When the President came here in Narok, he told the residents that he had discussed with my father—who passed on seven years ago—about selling the land,” Moses said, questioning the credibility of the purported agreement.

Opaque process

He also challenged the transparency of the negotiations, claiming that only a section of the family had been involved.

“We don’t know whom the President and his team are negotiating with in this family,” he said.

“We want the President to know that there are many people directly involved in this matter, and we have gone to court to determine who will be the signatory.”

Moses stated that the issue of succession was still unresolved and vowed to move to court within seven days to halt any payment until the matter is settled.

“I will be proceeding to court to find out the truth, including where the President will pay that money, and to whom in the family.”

The row was triggered by President Ruto’s comments during a public rally at Sogoo Trading Centre in Narok County, where he announced the government’s intention to buy the contested land for squatters.

“Now, let me tell you, regarding the Cheluget land, we have spoken with Cheluget, we sat down together and agreed that the government will buy that land. Once we purchase it, those currently living on it will continue to reside there,” Ruto said.

In this article:
