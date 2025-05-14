Chaos at Busia County Assembly after two MCAs exchange blows

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TESO, Kenya, May 14 – The Busia County Assembly was turned into a wrestling ring on Tuesday morning after two ODM-nominated MCAs engaged in a boxing match.

The two MCAs Irene Eduwa and Angelinah Wasike showcased their punching skills with no technical knock-outs over looming impeachment motion on CECM Topista Wanyama and her Chief Officer Gipson Wafula over gross misconduct, abuse of office and allegation of massive corruption amounting to millions of cash.

This is the second time in less than 2 months Busia MCAs engage in physical fight in effort to defend Busia governor’s administration amid the ongoing public outcry over massive corruption and incompetence of some ministers serving in his government.

The impeachment motion which was sponsored by Hon. Shadrack Masinde MCA Marchi Central understanding order number 64 of the county assembly of Busia seeks to remove from office the CECM and chief officer through an impeachment motion.

“You cannot support impeachment yet you are here cutesy for the governor’s nomination,” one MCA shouted before giving her colleague two upper-cuts.

The deputy speaker who was leading the afternoon session was forced to adjourn after the house could not contain the heat.

While responding to the allegation Gypson Wafula, the Chief Officer for Finance in Busia County, has formally responded to a notice of motion seeking his removal from office. In his statement, Mr. Wafula strongly denied the allegations made against him and provided clarification on each point raised.

He emphasized that the county’s budget processes for the years 2022/23 to 2024/25 followed the Constitution, the Public Finance Management Act, and all relevant guidelines. He added that delays in settling pending bills were due to broader systemic issues, not personal mismanagement.

On claims of incompetence related to own-source revenue targets, Mr. Wafula noted that revenue collection is a collaborative effort influenced by multiple factors. He highlighted reforms and digital systems introduced under his leadership to improve efficiency and accountability.

Addressing concerns over delayed statutory remittances, he acknowledged the delays but attributed them to late disbursements from the National Treasury and unavoidable cash flow challenges not to any form of misconduct. He reaffirmed his transparency in handling the matter and ongoing engagement with stakeholders.

Mr. Wafula concluded by expressing his commitment to the rule of law and public service, stating his readiness to cooperate with any fair and objective investigative processes.