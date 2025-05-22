Catholic Priest Shot Dead in Kerio Valley, Six Suspects Arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

May 22 – A Catholic priest, Father Alloyce Cheruiyot Bett, was shot dead by suspected assailants in Tot, Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County, on Thursday, May 22.

Father Bett was ambushed shortly after presiding over a Jumuiya (small Christian community) mass in Kakbiken village. Witnesses said he was returning to his base when gunmen opened fire, fatally shooting him in the neck.

The National Police Service confirmed the incident, saying General Service Unit officers responded swiftly and launched a manhunt. Six suspects have since been arrested and are in custody. The police urged members of the public to share any information that may help in bringing all perpetrators to justice.

“NPS condemns this heinous act and is committed to conducting thorough and expeditious investigations to apprehend all those involved,” said police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

While initial reports speculated that the attack could be linked to cattle rustling or banditry, the police ruled out that possibility, insisting the killing was unrelated to the region’s long-standing insecurity issues.

The news of Father Bett’s death prompted Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich to cut short his visit to Sambirir Ward, where he had been launching the Kerio Valley Agricultural Training Centre. He cancelled his next stop at Sekon ECD Centre to respond to the tragic incident.