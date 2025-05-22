Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Catholic Priest Shot Dead in Kerio Valley, Six Suspects Arrested

Father Bett was ambushed shortly after presiding over a Jumuiya (small Christian community) mass in Kakbiken village. Witnesses said he was returning to his base when gunmen opened fire, fatally shooting him in the neck.

Published

May 22 – A Catholic priest, Father Alloyce Cheruiyot Bett, was shot dead by suspected assailants in Tot, Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County, on Thursday, May 22.

Father Bett was ambushed shortly after presiding over a Jumuiya (small Christian community) mass in Kakbiken village. Witnesses said he was returning to his base when gunmen opened fire, fatally shooting him in the neck.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The National Police Service confirmed the incident, saying General Service Unit officers responded swiftly and launched a manhunt. Six suspects have since been arrested and are in custody. The police urged members of the public to share any information that may help in bringing all perpetrators to justice.

“NPS condemns this heinous act and is committed to conducting thorough and expeditious investigations to apprehend all those involved,” said police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

While initial reports speculated that the attack could be linked to cattle rustling or banditry, the police ruled out that possibility, insisting the killing was unrelated to the region’s long-standing insecurity issues.

The news of Father Bett’s death prompted Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich to cut short his visit to Sambirir Ward, where he had been launching the Kerio Valley Agricultural Training Centre. He cancelled his next stop at Sekon ECD Centre to respond to the tragic incident.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Catholic priest dies in Murang’a guest house after sweet time with his girlfriend

NAIROBI, Kenya July 9 – A Catholic priest from Ruai Parish has died in Murang’a after a night out with his girlfriend, police have...

July 9, 2023