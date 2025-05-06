Connect with us

The Vatican confirmed that 170 Cardinals, including 132 Cardinal electors, will convene the twelfth and final General Congregation at 9am local time before the first round of voting begins

Cardinals hold final pre-conclave session ahead of vote to elect new Pope

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 — The College of Cardinals convened its final pre-conclave session on Tuesday ahead of the process to elect the next Pope following the death of Pope Francis.

The Vatican confirmed that 170 Cardinals, including 132 Cardinal electors, will convene the twelfth and final General Congregation at 9am local time before the first round of voting begins on Wednesday.

The session follows Monday afternoon’s eleventh General Congregation, during which cardinals engaged in significant reflection and dialogue on a range of global and ecclesial challenges.

According to Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni, about twenty interventions were presented, touching on themes such as ethnocentrism, migration, ongoing conflicts, and the evolving ecclesiology of communion.

Vatican fire brigade erects iconic chimney to announce new Pope

In a notable moment of unity, the cardinals expressed a shared desire for the new Pope to embody a pastoral spirit rooted in dialogue.

They emphasized the importance of cultivating relationships “with different religious and cultural worlds”, highlighting the need for continued inter-religious and intercultural engagement.

Migration emerged as a major topic, with the cardinals describing migrants as “a gift” and underscoring the Church’s responsibility to “support the faith of migrants”.

Attention was also drawn to the global impact of wars and conflicts, particularly in Asia and Africa, with several speakers urging the Church to remain a steadfast advocate for peace and justice.

Tuesday’s session will se the stage for the start of the conclave, where the cardinal electors will enter the Sistine Chapel for the solemn process of choosing the next Bishop of Rome.

