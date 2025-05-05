Cardinals hold final mass mourning Pope Francis ahead of conclave

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 — The Vatican held the final Mass of mourning for Pope Francis on Sunday, 4 May, as the nine-day period of prayer known as the Novemdiales came to a close, paving the way for the commencement of the Conclave on Wednesday, 7 May, to elect the next pope.

Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti presided over the solemn liturgy in Saint Peter’s Basilica, joined by the College of Cardinals.

In his homily, he reflected on the Gospel reading from John, where the Risen Christ entrusts Peter with his mission, underscoring that “Peter’s mission is love expressed through service to the Church and all humanity.”

Cardinal Mamberti said Pope Francis carried out this mission “animated by the Lord’s love” and remained faithful to it “to the point of exhausting all his strength.”

He emphasized that this final Novemdiale Mass, held on the Third Sunday of Easter, comes at a spiritually poignant time for the Church, as the cardinals prepare to enter into conclave to choose the next Successor of Peter.

Highlighting the day’s first reading from Acts—“We must obey God rather than men”—the French cardinal recalled how Pope Francis had echoed these words throughout his pontificate, boldly proclaiming the joy of the Gospel, the mercy of the Father, and the salvation offered in Christ.

“He did this through his teachings, his travels, his gestures, and his way of life,” Cardinal Mamberti said.

“I stood near him on Easter Sunday at the Loggia of the Blessings… a witness to his suffering, but above all to his courage and determination to serve the People of God until the end.”

Drawing inspiration from previous pontiffs, he quoted Pope Benedict XVI’s reflection on Peter’s fragile but sincere love and Saint John Paul II’s enduring inner dialogue with Christ.

Cardinal Mamberti emphasized that Pope Francis, too, followed Jesus with deep awareness of human frailty and reliance on divine grace.

The homily also touched on the second reading from Revelation, highlighting the theme of adoration—a spiritual posture Pope Francis often championed.

“Adoration is an essential dimension of the Church’s mission,” Mamberti said, recalling the Pope’s 2024 Epiphany message lamenting the Church’s loss of “the habit of adoring.”

Cardinal Mamberti concluded by recalling the Pope’s deep devotion to Mary, Salus Populi Romani, before whose icon he prayed 126 times.

“Now that he rests near the beloved icon,” he said, the faithful are invited to entrust him to Mary’s intercession.