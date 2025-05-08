American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected new Pope Leo XIV

0 SHARES Share Tweet

May 8 – Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States has been elected the new Pope and leader of the Roman Catholic Church. A senior cardinal made the historic announcement from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday, proclaiming, “Habemus Papam!” to the jubilant crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

The 69-year-old American prelate has taken the name Pope Leo XIV, becoming the first Pope from the United States and the first to choose the papal name “Leo” since Pope Leo XIII, who served until 1903.

Prevost’s election followed two days of closed-door deliberations by 133 cardinal electors inside the Sistine Chapel after the death of Pope Francis in April.

His emergence as the Church’s new spiritual leader was confirmed by the traditional white smoke rising from the chapel’s chimney and the ringing of bells — symbols that a new pontiff had been chosen.

Shortly after the announcement, Pope Leo XIV appeared at the central window of St. Peter’s Basilica to deliver his first apostolic blessing, greeting the faithful and offering prayers for unity and peace in a world marked by division and uncertainty.

Known for his pastoral humility and extensive missionary work in Latin America, Pope Leo XIV is expected to carry forward the legacy of Pope Francis, with continued emphasis on social justice, dialogue, and care for the marginalised..