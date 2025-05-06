Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cardinal John Njue. /FILE.

Top stories

Cardinal Njue to Miss Papal Conclave Due to Health Reasons

Archbishop Philip Anyolo clarified that although Cardinal Njue is eligible and was officially invited through the Apostolic Nunciature in Kenya, he will not travel due to health reasons.

Published


NAIROBI, May 6, 2025 — The Archdiocese of Nairobi has confirmed that His Eminence John Cardinal Njue, Archbishop Emeritus of Nairobi, will not attend the upcoming papal conclave scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Rome.

In a statement, Archbishop Philip Anyolo clarified that although Cardinal Njue was officially invited through the Apostolic Nunciature in Kenya, he will not travel due to health reasons.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Apostolic Nuncio, in concurrence with the Office of the Archbishop of Nairobi, duly communicated to the competent office of the Holy See that, owing to his current health condition, His Eminence John Cardinal Njue will be unable to travel to Rome and take part in the conclave,” Archbishop Anyolo said.

While cardinals over the age of 80 are ineligible to vote, Cardinal Njue, who turned 81 in December, was invited as a non-elector to be present during the historic event.

Amid preparations for the conclave, Archbishop Anyolo urged the faithful to pray for the College of Cardinals as they undertake the sacred responsibility of electing the next pope.

“I earnestly urge all the faithful to pray that the Holy Spirit may guide the Cardinals as they undertake the solemn duty of electing our next Holy Father,” he said. “Let us also continue to pray for the good health of His Eminence John Cardinal Njue.”

Cardinal Njue, a prominent figure in Kenya’s Catholic Church, served as Archbishop of Nairobi from 2007 until his retirement in 2021. He was elevated to the College of Cardinals by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007.

The Vatican has confirmed that 170 cardinals, including 132 eligible electors, will participate in the twelfth and final General Congregation at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, ahead of the first round of voting on Wednesday.

During Monday’s eleventh General Congregation, about 20 interventions were presented, addressing pressing global and ecclesial issues. According to Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni, topics included ethnocentrism, migration, conflict, and the evolving theology of communion.

Cardinals expressed hope for a new pope with a pastoral spirit rooted in dialogue and relationship-building across religious and cultural boundaries. Migration featured prominently in discussions, with migrants described as “a gift” and the Church urged to continue supporting migrant communities.

Several speakers also highlighted the devastating impact of conflicts in Asia and Africa, calling on the Church to remain a consistent voice for peace and justice.

Tuesday’s session sets the stage for the conclave, where cardinal electors will enter the Sistine Chapel to begin the solemn process of electing the next Bishop of Rome, following the death of Pope Francis.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Explosives Intercepted on Passenger Bus Along Kanyonyoo–Embu Highway

The bus was escorted to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where the driver, Lawrance Kioko Mutuku, and the conductor, Said Rashid Amour, were detained for questioning.

7 minutes ago

Kenya

(WATCH) President Ruto receives IEBC nominees report from selection panel

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – President William Ruto has received the report on the recruitment of nominees for the positions of Chairperson and Members...

14 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New Police Unit Fully Operational as Charles Mutuma Named Commandant

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6—NAIROBI — The newly-formed National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU) is now fully operational following the appointment of Charles Mutuma as...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Ruto dismisses new opposition outfit, says ‘Ruto Must Go’ drive is not a serious election agenda

19 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Family of Kenyan police officer missing in Haiti demands ‘unconditional information’ from govt

The family of Benedict Kabiru Kuria, a Kenyan police officer who is reported to have gone missing 37 days ago while on an assignment...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Security Expert Calls for Overhaul of VIP Protection After Shoe Thrown at President Ruto

George Musamali, a former police officer and a security analyst said the incident exposed glaring weaknesses in the country’s VIP protection protocols

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rights groups condemn DPP’s move to drop charges against eight police officers in Baby Pendo case

The rights groups, which include the Utu Wetu Trust, International Justice Mission, and the Police Reforms Working Group-Kenya, expressed outrage over the decision, terming...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares Worldcoin collection of Kenyan’s biometric data unconstitutional

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – The High Court has declared Worldcoin’s collection of Kenyans’ biometric date unconstitutional after it failed to conduct a Data...

22 hours ago