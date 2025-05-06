Cardinal Njue to Miss Papal Conclave Due to Health Reasons

0 SHARES Share Tweet



NAIROBI, May 6, 2025 — The Archdiocese of Nairobi has confirmed that His Eminence John Cardinal Njue, Archbishop Emeritus of Nairobi, will not attend the upcoming papal conclave scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Rome.

In a statement, Archbishop Philip Anyolo clarified that although Cardinal Njue was officially invited through the Apostolic Nunciature in Kenya, he will not travel due to health reasons.

“The Apostolic Nuncio, in concurrence with the Office of the Archbishop of Nairobi, duly communicated to the competent office of the Holy See that, owing to his current health condition, His Eminence John Cardinal Njue will be unable to travel to Rome and take part in the conclave,” Archbishop Anyolo said.

While cardinals over the age of 80 are ineligible to vote, Cardinal Njue, who turned 81 in December, was invited as a non-elector to be present during the historic event.

Amid preparations for the conclave, Archbishop Anyolo urged the faithful to pray for the College of Cardinals as they undertake the sacred responsibility of electing the next pope.

“I earnestly urge all the faithful to pray that the Holy Spirit may guide the Cardinals as they undertake the solemn duty of electing our next Holy Father,” he said. “Let us also continue to pray for the good health of His Eminence John Cardinal Njue.”

Cardinal Njue, a prominent figure in Kenya’s Catholic Church, served as Archbishop of Nairobi from 2007 until his retirement in 2021. He was elevated to the College of Cardinals by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007.

The Vatican has confirmed that 170 cardinals, including 132 eligible electors, will participate in the twelfth and final General Congregation at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, ahead of the first round of voting on Wednesday.

During Monday’s eleventh General Congregation, about 20 interventions were presented, addressing pressing global and ecclesial issues. According to Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni, topics included ethnocentrism, migration, conflict, and the evolving theology of communion.

Cardinals expressed hope for a new pope with a pastoral spirit rooted in dialogue and relationship-building across religious and cultural boundaries. Migration featured prominently in discussions, with migrants described as “a gift” and the Church urged to continue supporting migrant communities.

Several speakers also highlighted the devastating impact of conflicts in Asia and Africa, calling on the Church to remain a consistent voice for peace and justice.

Tuesday’s session sets the stage for the conclave, where cardinal electors will enter the Sistine Chapel to begin the solemn process of electing the next Bishop of Rome, following the death of Pope Francis.