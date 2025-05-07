Connect with us

Businessman Philip Nahashon Aroko.

Businessman Philip Aroko wanted Over MP Were’s Murder

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 — Detectives are looking for businessman Philip Nahashon Aroko over the murder of Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were who was assassinated last week.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has ordered the politician to surrender to the nearest police station, declaring him a person of interest in the shocking murder.

“The DCI urges Philip Nahashon Aroko to present himself to the nearest police station without delay. This is not optional. His cooperation is vital to the progress of this investigation,” the agency said in a statement issued Wednesday evening.

The order was issued hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that findings had pointed to the involvement of individuals close to the slain MP.

Were was shot dead on April 30 near the City Mortuary roundabout in Nairobi, in what police believe was a targeted assassination.

Aroko, a native of Homa Bay County and a potential aspirant for the Kasipul parliamentary seat in 2027, is being sought for questioning, though his exact role in the killing remains unclear.

He has also been previously linked to a 2018 gold scam involving a Brazilian national in Nairobi.

Speaking in Meru Town during the Upper Eastern leg of the Jukwaa la Usalama grassroots tour, Murkomen said findings of the investigations are “shocking,” saying those meant to protect the legislator may have betrayed him.

“It is within my knowledge that we have made very significant progress in arresting the perpetrators and their collaborators,” Murkomen said. “It will shock you to learn that this heinous crime was executed in a cavalier manner by individuals who should have been protecting the Member of Parliament.”

He reiterated the government’s commitment to justice, warning that all those involved would face severe consequences.

“They will serve as an example to anyone who thinks they can defy the law or hide after committing such crimes,” he added.

Earlier Wednesday, detectives arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to six.

