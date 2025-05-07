Connect with us

Businessman Philip Nahashon Aroko (right) with his lawyer Danstan Omari (left).

Businessman Aroko Surrenders to Police, Denies Role in MP Were’s Murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 — Businessman Philip Nahashon Aroko has surrendered to police at the Gigiri Police Station, moments after he was named by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as a person of interest in the murder of Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were.

Accompanied by his lawyer Danstan Omari, Aroko maintained his innocence, telling investigators he was not involved in the April 30 shooting of the legislator near City Mortuary in Nairobi.

“I have just seen on X that I am wanted. I was not hiding. I am a law-abiding citizen. I have nothing to do with the death of the MP,” Aroko said, as his lawyer accused the state of politicising the investigation.

“This is a political witch-hunt,. My client has not been hiding, he was doing his business as usual,” Omari claimed. “My client has been vilified without cause and we intend to challenge this harassment in court.”

The DCI had earlier issued an urgent notice summoning Aroko, insisting his cooperation was critical to the ongoing murder probe. The agency described him as a person of interest and ordered him to report to the nearest police station without delay.

Businessman Philip Aroko wanted Over MP Were’s Murder

Aroko, a known political figure from Homa Bay County, had reportedly expressed interest in contesting the Kasipul parliamentary seat in the 2027 general election.

In its statement, the DCI reminded the public to report any information linked to the case through toll-free numbers 999, 112 or #FichuaKwaDCI (0800 722 203), assuring that all tips would be handled with strict confidentiality.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had earlier revealed that investigators believe individuals close to the slain MP may have played a role in the killing. Six suspects are already in custody, with more arrests expected.

