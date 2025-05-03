Connect with us

British Council launches cultural exchange initiative with Kenya

It will feature a diverse line-up of public events across both UK and Kenya —spanning music, film, visual arts, architecture, design, fashion, literature, and more.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – The British Council has launched the UK/Kenya Season 2025, a cross-cultural programme designed to strengthen ties between Kenya and the UK through a wide range of artistic and educational exchanges.

The Season is a response to the growing demand for international collaboration across the creative sector.

The programme aims at sparking meaningful connections and engagements between artists, institutions, cultural hubs and communities, while contributing to conversations around the role of creativity in shaping society between Kenyan and UK institutions.

The Season responds to shared commitments in the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership, by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in January 2020, which is built around 5 pillars: mutual prosperity, security and stability, sustainable development, climate change, and people-to-people links.

It recognises culture and education as drivers of diplomacy, innovation, and inclusive development.

Kenya is a key partner for the UK in the region, and this Season marks an exciting moment to deepen those ties for mutual benefit.

It also complements the UK’s broader cultural diplomacy efforts, which seek to build lasting relationships and expand opportunities through arts and culture and education.

A flagship event within the Season is the British Pavilion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia.

Since 1937, the British Council has commissioned exhibitions to showcase the best of the UK’s creativity and spark international dialogue.

