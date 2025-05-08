Body of Kasipul MP Were flown to Homa Bay ahead of tomorrow’s burial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Homa Bay, Kenya, May 8 — The body of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo Were, has arrived in Homa Bay County ahead of his burial scheduled for tomorrow at his home in Karabok, Central Kasipul.

The arrival at Kabunde Airstrip marked an emotional moment as family members, colleagues, and constituents gathered to receive the late lawmaker.

A delegation of national leaders, including Members of Parliament Mishi Mboko(Likoni), Wilberforce Oundo(Funyula)Rosa Buyu( Kisumu West) Peter Kaluma(Homabay Town) , Eve Obara(Kabondo Kasipul), Martin Owino(Ndhiwa) Senator T.J. Kajwang,’ and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, were present to pay their respects and escort the late MP on his final journey.

The funeral procession is making its way to Agoro Sare High School in Kasipul, where a public viewing of the body, sermons, and prayers will take place.

Later tonight, an overnight vigil will be held at Were’s Karabok home, where close family members and community members will gather in remembrance of his life and service.

Were, who was gunned down on April 30 in what investigators suspect was a targeted assassination, was serving his second term as Kasipul MP.

The Kasipul legislator was gunned down at around 7:40pm while in his white Toyota Crown along Ngong Road, near the City Mortuary roundabout.

He was shot at close range by a gunman on a motorcycle while his vehicle was stopped at a red light.

His death has sent shockwaves across the political landscape, with leaders condemning the attack and calling for swift justice.

Early Thursday, the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja revealed that ten suspects are now in police custody over the fatal shooting of Kasipul legislator

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation, Kanja revealed that a firearm believed to have been used in the killing — a Sarsilmaz pistol — was recovered at the home of one of the suspects.

Ballistic analysis has since confirmed that the weapon was used to shoot the legislator on April 30, 2025.

“This critical piece of evidence not only identifies the weapon used in this heinous act but also reveals its involvement in a series of other criminal activities,” Kanja said during a press briefing at the National Police Service headquarters.

“Specifically, the same firearm has been implicated in three separate robbery incidents across Nairobi and Kiambu Counties, with the most recent crime occurring on April 26, 2025.”