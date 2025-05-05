Bodies of 3 Kenyans Who Died in Sharjah Fire Repatriated by Mike Sonko’s Rescue Team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya – The bodies of three Kenyan men who died in a tragic fire in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, have been repatriated.

The bodies arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) early Monday morning in a repatriation exercise led by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko through his Sonko Rescue Team.

Families and friends gathered at the airport to receive the remains of Ian Ndung’u Mungai, Kennedy Kamau Wangari, and Benjamin Kioko Ndunda, whose deaths in the UAE sparked an outpouring of grief among the Kenyan diaspora and at home.

The somber ceremony was marked by prayers and tributes, as Sonko, who personally coordinated the repatriation, stood alongside the bereaved families to offer support.

“This was a painful loss, and I want to thank everyone who joined hands to ensure our brothers were brought back home with dignity,” Sonko said. He also praised the collaborative efforts of the Government of Kenya, the Kenyan Embassy and Consulate in the UAE, Kenya Airways, and the funeral committee in Sharjah led by Timothy and Hon. Jessica Mbalu, MP for Kibwezi East.

Sonko had earlier posted on social media ahead of the arrival, expressing solidarity with the families: “We are on our way to JKIA to receive the bodies of our late brothers who died in Sharjah, UAE. May God grant their families strength and comfort during this difficult period.”

The first body to arrive, that of Benjamin Kioko, was taken to Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home after a short prayer session at the airport.

The three men had been working in the UAE in pursuit of better opportunities. Their tragic deaths have reignited calls for enhanced safety and welfare measures for Kenyans working abroad.

Their bodies will be transported to their hometowns for burial as families prepare to lay their loved ones to rest.