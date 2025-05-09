Connect with us

Prof. Bitange Ndemo.

Bitange Ndemo Turns Down University of Nairobi VC Appointment Citing Irregularities

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9 – Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Prof. Bitange Ndemo, has turned down his appointment as Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, citing concerns over how the selection process was conducted.

The University Council had earlier confirmed Prof. Ndemo as the substantive VC, set to succeed Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Margaret Jesang Hutchinson once his diplomatic tour ends. In a letter dated May 5, 2025, the Council also named Prof. Francis Jackim Mulaa as Acting Vice Chancellor for a six-month interim period to allow for a smooth transition.

However, in a statement issued Thursday, Prof. Ndemo said he could not accept the role due to what he described as procedural flaws.
“I dissociate myself from this unprocedural process,” his statement read. “As such, I have formally withdrawn my candidacy for the position of Vice Chancellor at the University of Nairobi.”

Prof. Ndemo added that after receiving the appointment letter, he reached out to the Council’s Chairperson, Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, to confirm whether the appointment had been cleared by the Cabinet Secretary for Education — a legal requirement. He was reportedly informed that the necessary steps had been taken.

Despite a flurry of congratulatory messages that followed the Council’s announcement, Prof. Ndemo said he remained unconvinced that the due process had been properly observed.

