BCLB unveils strict gambling advertisement guidelines to promote responsible betting

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 — The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has unveiled a comprehensive set of guidelines regulating gambling advertisements in Kenya, as part of a broader effort to promote responsible gambling and protect vulnerable groups—particularly minors and the youth—from potential harm.

This development comes exactly one month after the Board suspended all gambling advertisements across media platforms for a 30-day period beginning April 29.

The moratorium was meant to pave the way for the formulation of new advertising rules that address growing concerns over the normalization of betting and its potential contribution to addiction.

In a statement issued on May 29, BCLB Chairperson Jane Mwikali Makau said the new guidelines were crafted in collaboration with a Multiagency Enforcement Team comprising several state institutions including the Ministry of Interior, the Office of the Attorney General, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), Media Council of Kenya (MCK), Financial Reporting Centre (FRC), and the BCLB itself.

The initiative is being implemented under the auspices of the Executive Office of the President.

In the new guidelines, gambling advertisements are now strictly prohibited unless they have been approved by the BCLB and classified by the KFCB, in line with the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act (CAP 131) and the Films and Stage Plays Act (CAP 222).

The Board also directed media owners and advertising agencies to ensure that only vetted and authorized advertisements are aired or published.

“In carrying out gambling advertisements, all media outlets SHALL adhere to the Code of Conduct for Media Practices, 2025,” Makau said.

The BCLB further prohibited operators from glamorizing gambling or using celebrities, influencers, or testimonials in advertisements.

Additionally, the Board directed that going forward all adverts must include the operator’s BCLB license number, a responsible gambling message, a “Not for persons under 18 years” disclaimer, a clear contact details, including a customer care number and a statement that the activity is authorized and regulated by the BCLB.

Futher BCLB instructed digital platforms to implement age verification mechanisms and ensure compliance with the advertising guidelines.

Other guidelines inlcude; limitation of outdoor gambling advertisements are to digital billboards, with no more than two ads per hour and prohibition of roadshows to promote gambling.

The Board also outlawed the traditional formats of advertisements such as wall branding, bus wraps, and street poles.

In print media, the Board directed that operators may only place gambling ads twice a week and only within sports sections.

It further directed that each advertisement must dedicate at least 20 percent of the bottom space to responsible gambling messages, licensing details, and age restrictions.

To enforce the new guidelines BCLB said that a dedicated hotline will be established for the public to report non-compliant operators and illegal advertisements.

The guidelines also introduce routine audits by enforcement agencies and strict penalties for violations—including possible license suspension or revocation for offenders and sanctions against media houses that air unapproved content.

All gambling operators are now required to submit advertisement requests in line with the new regulations.

The board noted that only advertisements that meet the BCLB’s approval and KFCB’s classification criteria will be permitted for publication or broadcast.

The Board has also indicated that it will continue monitoring the gambling industry and may issue additional guidelines in the future to further promote responsible gambling practices.