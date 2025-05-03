Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

BBC says 4 Kenyan Filmmakers arrested over ‘Blood Parliament Documentary’ not staff

A statement from the BBC Press Office indicated that the four were not in any way involved in the production of the documentary.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) now says the four Kenyan Filmmakers arrested over the ‘Blood Parliament Documentary’ are not their staff.

A statement from the BBC Press Office indicated that the four were not in any way involved in the production of the documentary.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have been made aware of the arrest of four journalists in Kenya. To confirm, they were not involved in any way in the making of BBC Africa Eye’s Blood Parliament documentary,” the statement indicated.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sugarcane plantation set ablaze in Angata Barikoi, Narok

Emergency teams responded to the scene in efforts to contain the spread of the fire. The teams on the ground blamed arsonists for the...

14 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Film Association Condemns Arrest of Filmmakers Behind Damning Protest Documentary

KFPTA demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the filmmakers, who were arrested by police following the release of a documentary that scrutinizes the...

50 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Filmmakers Arrested in suspected links to BBC’s ‘Blood Parliament’ Documentary released

They had been arrested on Friday night and booked for “false publication” charges.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Mourners in Kasipul demand justice after ‘targeted’ killing of MP Charles Were

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) 25 police reservists arrested for investigation following increased bandit attacks in Baringo

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi declares 2027 presidential bid

Matiangi said for the past ten years while serving in Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, he worked tirelessly and the country achieved a lot.

20 hours ago

Top stories

DP Kindiki: I Won’t Mix Politics with delivery work

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed his commitment to focusing on development and steering clear of politics while in...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury Tax Plan Targets Farm Produce, Drugs, and Green Tech

Tax refunds to businesses dealing in zero-rated supplies have strained the Treasury’s resources, and the proposed measures aim to curb this.

22 hours ago