BBC says 4 Kenyan Filmmakers arrested over ‘Blood Parliament Documentary’ not staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) now says the four Kenyan Filmmakers arrested over the ‘Blood Parliament Documentary’ are not their staff.

A statement from the BBC Press Office indicated that the four were not in any way involved in the production of the documentary.

“We have been made aware of the arrest of four journalists in Kenya. To confirm, they were not involved in any way in the making of BBC Africa Eye’s Blood Parliament documentary,” the statement indicated.