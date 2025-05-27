Baringo youth graduate from four-week digital skills training

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, May 27 – Close to 200 youths from Baringo County have graduated from a four-week digital skills training throught a project aimed at advancing digital inclusion in rural areas.

The youth who underwent training at Kabimoi Vocational Training Centre in Eldama Ravine join another 6,240 youngster in 39 counties who have gone through the project dubbed Huawei DigiTruck Program.

Other counties that have benefitted from DigiTruck programs this year are Migori and Homa Bay Counties, bringing the total youth trained in 2025 to over 680.

Presiding over the graducation, Information, Communication and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary, William Kabogo said the project was a beacon of opportunity for the rural youth.

Kabogo commended graduated for their achievement after completing digital training adding that the skills would open doors to new opportunities in the digital economy.

“The program is a key driver in bridging the digital divide and ensuring that no Kenyan is left behind as the country moves towards a fully digitally enbaled society,” he said.

The CS was accompanied by Principal Secretary, ICT and the Digital Economy, John Tanui, Huawei Kenya Deputy CEO, Stephen Zhang, Dagoretti MP who is also the National Assembly Information, Communications and Innovations Committee chairperson, John Kiarie, Baringo County Woman Representative, Florence Jematia and Eldama Ravine MP, Musa Sirma among other dignitaries.

Zhang said Huawei DigiTruck was a mobile, solar powered classroom built from a converted shipping container and equipped with laptops, smartphones, smart screen, internet access, and VR headsets meant for imparting digital skills to the under-served communities.

“The truck travels to rural and under-served communities providing free, hands-on training in digital skills including computer literacy, online marketing, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and online safety,” he added.

He revealed that in Migori, 210 youth (95 women, 115 men) graduated at Uriri Vocational Training Centre, while Homa Bay saw 290 graduates (143 women, 147 men) complete training at Oriwo Boys High School.

“Our mission is to empower communities, especially those in remote and rural areas, with the digital literacy needed to participate meaningfully in the digital economy,” said Zhang.

He added that the Huawei DigiTruck program which was launched in 2019 was a testament to the power of partnerships between the national government, county governments, the private sector, and community institutions like Kabimoi VTC.

Zhang said the youth also participated in an innovation competition to develop ideas to apply their digital skills and improve their community with the best three being awarded tablets.

“The winners were also assigned mentors to aid them in implementing their ideas,” he said.

Some of the graduands promised t work with volunteers on a social media campaign along with sensitization forums to reach at least 200 youth and prevent drug and illicit brew addiction.

Brian Kipchumba said he would work with local vets to share timely advice through social media and messaging apps to farmers to improve animal health and reduce livestock losses to diseases.

Another graduand, Kirui Jerono said she would promote online job platforms and teach digital skills.

“This adies is particularly timely because a digital hub is currently under construction nearby, I will help the youth use tele-medicine services when they are sick,” she said.