Bandit killed, 33 stolen cattle recovered in Baringo raid

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 — Security agents in Baringo County have recovered 33 stolen cattle following a fierce gunfight with armed bandits in Mukutani Sub-county.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at around 10.20am in the Partalooi area, approximately 25 kilometers west of Mukutani Police Station.

The incident unfolded when about 20 raiders suspected to be from Pokot reportedly attacked residents Joel Lolkurti and Paul Sambu of Kiserian Location, making away with the livestock.

A confrontation ensued between the raiders and National Police Reservists (NPRs) stationed in the area.

Security agents, including NPRs and other patrol teams operating under a multi-agency framework, responded by blocking potential escape routes around Nosidan Gate B.

“At around 1530hrs, the raiders were intercepted. A heavy and fierce exchange of fire followed, during which the raiders were overpowered, resulting in one raider being gunned down. Several others escaped with injuries,” the National Police Service (NPS) reported.

During the exchange, one NPR officer, identified as Jamleck Parkitore, sustained injuries to his hand and leg.

He was evacuated and rushed to Kabarnet Referral Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

All 33 cattle were successfully recovered and later returned to their rightful owners through a coordinated effort by the security teams.

The NPS lauded the swift response of the officers and urged local communities to continue supporting ongoing efforts under Operation Maliza Uhalifu, aimed at curbing banditry and restoring peace in the region.