Africa

AUC, IGAD seek to preserve ‘hard-won gains’ in joint Juba mission

AUC Chairperson Mohamud Ali visited Juba from May 5 to 6, 2025, in coordination with IGAD, to assess the political and security situation and review progress in the peace process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 — The African Union Commission (AUC) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have reaffirmed their support for South Sudan’s ongoing efforts toward peace, national unity, democratic governance, and sustainable development.

In a joint communiqué issued following an official visit to the Republic of South Sudan, the two institutions pledged continued cooperation with the Government and people of South Sudan as the country navigates a critical phase of its transitional process under the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

“Discussions focused on preserving the hard-won gains of the peace agreement, fostering inclusive national dialogue and consensus, and supporting the timely, credible, and transparent implementation of the transitional roadmap,” the communiqué stated.

The visit included high-level consultations with President Salva Kiir Mayardit and other senior government officials.

The Chairperson also met with representatives of regional and international partners, including the African diplomatic corps and members of the TROIKA (United States, United Kingdom, and Norway), to enhance coordination and align support for South Sudan’s transition.

The AU and IGAD emphasized that peace, stability, and inclusive governance are essential for the country’s sustainable development and integration within the region.

They underscored the importance of mutual trust, national cohesion, and the protection of political and civic space, as well as a continued commitment to dialogue and compromise.

