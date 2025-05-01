Atwoli Urges Social Media Regulation to Curb ‘Unpatriotic Voices’, sparking outrage online

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has sparked a fresh online storm after urging President William Ruto to regulate social media in Kenya, citing China as an example.

Speaking during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens—attended by the President and other top leaders—Atwoli said regulating social media would help silence unpatriotic voices and promote national stability.

His remarks come at a sensitive time, with the government under fire for allegedly targeting online critics. Several youth activists were reportedly arrested or forcibly disappeared following the June 25 Gen Z protests against the Finance Bill.

Atwoli’s call has drawn swift backlash online, with many accusing him of backing efforts to stifle freedom of expression.