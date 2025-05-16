Aroko granted Sh300,000 cash bail after Court rejects further detention in MP Were’s murder case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Businessman Philip Aroko has been granted a Sh300,000 cash bail after the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) court declined to detain him further in Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong’ondo Were’s murder case.

The court however ordered him to deposit his passport and not travel to Homa Bay County or contact Were’s family members or other suspects in the case.

The prosecution had earlier told the court that there are compelling reasons for the continued detention of Aroko adding that investigators are still monitoring social media.

“He will be a danger to himself if released due to the links he has,” court was told

However, while representing himself, Aroko opposed this, saying that he will cooperate with the investigators.

“I have got nothing to do with the scene of crime, never will I interfere with witnesses,” he said

Aroko together with other suspects are being investigated over the murder of the late Kasipul MP.