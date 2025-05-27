Connect with us

Businessman Philip Nahashon Aroko (right) with his lawyer Danstan Omari (left).

NATIONAL NEWS

Aroko freed on Sh300,000 cash bail issued earlier by JKIA court

Justice Diana Kavenza further ordered him to deposit his passport in court and barred him from visiting Homa Bay or contacting witnesses.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Businessman Philip Aroko, a suspect in the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament On’gondo Were who had been rearrested has been freed on a Sh300,000 cash bail issued earlier by the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport court.

This occurred after the court was told that the investigators have piece together the evidence including Aroko’s statement.

With no charges preferred against him, the state asked the court to release him under similar conditions issued earlier by the JKIA court and that the matter be mentioned after 30 days.

“The 7 days you provided, the prosecution have been able to cover areas, the days have been utilised sufficiently while he was in custody,” the court was told.

Aroko representing himself told the court that he will abide by directions issued by the court.

Similarly, he mentioned to the court that he has ambitions to pursue but has decided to put them aside to allow the prosecution to conclude investigations.

“I intend to comply with investigations, I will never be at flight risk and I wish the court to make a fair judgement on me,” he stated.

The court also directed that report to the lead investigation every two days.

The matter is set for mention on June 26.

