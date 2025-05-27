Connect with us

Anger as Zimbabwe leader okays new radio levy for motorists

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed into law a contentious bill that requires all motorists to buy a radio licence before acquiring vehicle insurance.

The introduction of the measure is part of a plan to widen revenue sources for the state broadcaster but critics say the licence fee is too high, especially given the difficult economic situation.

Leading opposition figure Nelson Chamisa said the new law was “too draconian, anti-citizens and outrightly heartless”.

Responding to motorists’ concerns on social media, Nick Mangwana, a senior official in the ministry of information, said the new law was “necessary” and “fair”.

There are about 1.2 million registered cars in the country but only 800,000 of them pay insurance, according to local media.

The loss-making Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) relies for income on the licence fee as well as government grants, It also generates some revenue through advertising.

  • But the broadcaster is struggling to make people pay for their TV and radio licences.

Critics have been calling for the scrapping of the fee, accusing ZBC of biased coverage in favour of the governing Zanu-PF.

The opposition has complained of unfair coverage by the broadcaster, especially during elections. ZBC has denied the accusation.

Under the new Broadcasting Services Amendment Act, all motorists must now pay the radio licence fee before they can renew their vehicle insurance or obtain a licence from the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara).

The changes, which were recently approved by parliament, pegs the fee at $23 per quarter, amounting to $92 per year.

However, ZBC can grant exemptions to those who qualify, including tourists visiting the country.

But the new amendment aims to eliminate loopholes and boost compliance with the requirement to have a licence.

It prohibits all motor insurance companies from selling their products to motorists who do not hold a valid ZBC radio licence, unless they have a ZBC exemption certificate or the vehicle being insured does not have a radio receiver.

But the law has drawn sharp criticism from motorists and opposition groups, terming it a burden on taxpayers.

“Citizens are being pauperized left, right and centre, why does the citizenry of this country deserve so uncaring & heartless a leadership?” Chamisa posted on X.

Another X user described the measure as an “unjust assault on motorists”.

